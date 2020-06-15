MEA takes up matter with Pakistan after Indian officials go missing in Islamabad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has taken up the matter of their missing Indian High Commission officials with Pakistan, according to sources on Monday.

As per ANI's recent report, two officials have gone missing who was working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Over the last few hours, the two officials are untraceable.

"Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission, Pakistan, told ANI.

Previously, ANI had claimed how Pakistan's spy agency ISI has been tailing and harassing Indian officials and also increased their presence at the residence of Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia.

This incident came after two Pakistani officials were caught red-handed while spying in Delhi and were sent back after their rumoured failed attempts to collect classified information.

South block is watching the developments closely, the Indian mission has also launched a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

This incident can cause yet another dip in the already tense India-Pakistan relations.

Earlier in the month, India deported two Pakistani officials for espionage activities in India.