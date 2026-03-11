MEA strongly condemns attack on India-bound Thai vessel, says targeting civilians is 'unacceptable'

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of reports about the attack on the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree while it was sailing through the Strait.

India on Wednesday expressed concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping in the ongoing West Asia conflict, following missile strikes on a Thai-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of reports about the attack on the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree while it was sailing through the Strait.

According to the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the Mayuree Naree, operated by SET-listed Precious Shipping Plc, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, India, when it came under attack around 10 in the morning.

The ministry further reiterated India's position that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian maritime traffic must be avoided, particularly given the risks posed to crew members and global trade routes.

"We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Straits of Hormuz on 11 March. The ship was bound for Kandla in India. India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia," the MEA statement read.

"Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing. India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," the MEA statement added.

The statement comes after a Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz earlier today, leaving three crew members unaccounted for, while 20 others were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the Royal Thai Navy.

According to the Bangkok Post, two projectiles struck the vessel above the waterline, causing explosions near the stern and in the engine room and triggering a fire on board. All 23 crew members on the ship were Thai nationals.

Twenty crew members evacuated the vessel using liferafts and were later rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and taken safely to Khasab in Oman, the Bangkok Post reported.Search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining three crew members, who are believed to still be on board the damaged vessel.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted maritime activity in the region and heightened security concerns for commercial vessels.

(With ANI inputs)