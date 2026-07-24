FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: 47 NTA Officials Sacked! Massive Crackdown Amid Paper Leak Protests

CJP Protest: 47 NTA Officials Sacked! Massive Crackdown Amid Paper Leak Protests

Student protest goes international: Hollywood actor John Cusack voices in support of youth, says 'beautiful news from my...'

Student protest goes international: 2012 actor John voices in youth's support

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike, Wife Slams Critics: 'Have A Heart'

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike, Wife Slams Critics: 'Have A Heart'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

MEA slams China over illegal occupation of Indian territories, objects to Chinese projects in such regions

Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined New Delhi's consistent position regarding territorial integrity, reiterating that India has consistently raised sovereignty concerns with China.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 11:36 PM IST

MEA slams China over illegal occupation of Indian territories, objects to Chinese projects in such regions
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday accused China of infringing upon India's sovereignty, asserting that Beijing is "illegally occupying" Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while raising firm objections against Chinese projects in these regions. Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined New Delhi's consistent position regarding territorial integrity, reiterating that India has consistently raised sovereignty concerns with Beijing.

"EAM said that when it comes to sovereignty issues, it is actually India that should be and is raising them. India does not violate China's sovereignty in any manner and has been consistent," Jaiswal stated. He further pointed to Beijing's ongoing illegal presence and unilateral infrastructure initiatives in Indian territory. "But China has been in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, where India's right is officially acknowledged even by China. There are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India, and we object to that," Jaiswal added.

The strong statements from New Delhi came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila. According to a readout released by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang asserted that previous bilateral engagements between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin had "guided China-India relations onto the right track of improvement and development." "China and India are partners, not competitors, and opportunities, not threats, for each other," Wang was quoted as saying in the Chinese statement, which added that institutional mechanisms had gradually restarted, border regions had maintained peace and tranquillity, and bilateral trade had reached record levels. "These achievements have not come easily and should be cherished," the Chinese Foreign Minister noted. Characterising both nations as key representatives of emerging markets and the Global South, Wang expressed that both sides should "prioritise human well-being, demonstrate their responsibility as major powers, consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and make positive contributions to promoting multipolarity and the democratisation of international relations."

The Chinese foreign ministry readout further stated that Beijing remains willing to collaborate with New Delhi to execute leader-level consensus, maintain regular high-level interactions, broaden trade, media, and cultural links, handle sensitive friction points properly, and "explore a correct way for neighbouring major powers to coexist peacefully, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, common development, and common prosperity."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Student protest goes international: Hollywood actor John Cusack voices in support of youth, says 'beautiful news from my...'
Student protest goes international: 2012 actor John voices in youth's support
MEA slams China over illegal occupation of Indian territories, objects to Chinese projects in such regions
MEA slams China over illegal occupation of Indian territories
Back-to-back nights: PM Modi shares another late-night Instagram video, thanks 'friends' for positive suggestions
Back-to-back nights: PM Modi shares another late-night Instagram video
Indian seafarer killed in attack on ship in Black Sea; MEA condemns strike
Indian seafarer killed in attack on ship in Black Sea; MEA condemns
US New Forced-Labour Tariffs: India's lower tariff masks bigger export challenges, say experts
US Forced-Labour Tariffs: India's lower tariff masks bigger export challenges
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement