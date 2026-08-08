FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked

Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked

CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to stay away

CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to

‘I’ll fight’: Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post goes viral amid continued India snub

‘I’ll fight’: Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post goes viral amid continued India snub

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

MEA rejects claims India sought defence deal with Israel: 'We caution against such malicious posts'

Rebutting the claim, the MEA's Fact Check unit published a screenshot of the article and marked it fake news.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

MEA rejects claims India sought defence deal with Israel: 'We caution against such malicious posts'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed as 'fake news' reports alleging that India had requested Israel to sign a defence pact in response to the newly formed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security framework. The assertion originated from Turkish media outlet Straturka before gaining traction across social media platforms. Quoting unnamed Pakistani sources, the report alleged that New Delhi had initiated talks with Tel Aviv for a defence pact to offset the trilateral alliance.

Rebutting the claim, the MEA's Fact Check unit published a screenshot of the article, marking it 'fake news.' "We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms which use AI to create fake content!" the MEA Fact Check wing said in a post on X. The official response follows the signing of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, a pact designed to enhance military synergy and joint security among the signatory states.

Pakistan's foreign ministry stated that the treaty aims to reinforce collective deterrence, noting that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all." The framework additionally outlines expanded defence cooperation across various domains. Commenting on the trilateral treaty on Friday, the MEA confirmed that New Delhi is observing the situation. Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone interaction on Thursday, deliberating on avenues to advance the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reviewing bilateral collaboration across diverse sectors. During Friday's press briefing, Jaiswal clarified that the call was placed from the Israeli side. "During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal said, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to stay away
CM Vijay’s all-party delimitation meet faces boycott, 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs to
‘I’ll fight’: Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post goes viral amid continued India snub
‘I’ll fight’: Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post goes viral amid continued India snub
Viral video: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas relish Murgh Makhani; netizens call them 'more Indian than Priyanka Chopra'
Viral video: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas relish Murgh Makhani; netizens call
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement