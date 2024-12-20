Following the threats issued by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized India's serious approach to such security threats.

Following the threats issued by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized India's serious approach to such security threats. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that these matters are promptly raised with the government of the United States.

At the weekly MEA press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Jaiswal said, "As in when such threats are issued, we take the threats very seriously and we raise it with the US government."

He also expressed confidence in the US addressing India's security concerns.

Jaiswal added, "In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government, and it is our expectation that the US government will take our security concerns seriously."

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. Earlier in October, the MEA had confirmed that the individual named in the US Justice Department's indictment case in a foiled assassination plot against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was no longer an employee of the government of India.

"The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India," Jaiswal had said.

The US Justice Department had claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination of Pannun, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.

According to the allegations levelled earlier, the accused Nikhil Gupta, is an associate of an employee of the Indian government and together they and others helped plot the assassination of Pannun in New York City.

