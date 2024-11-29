The Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the US allegations against Adani executives are legal matters concerning private entities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified its stance regarding allegations of bribery and corruption against top executives of the Adani Group. During a weekly press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the matter involves private firms and individuals, making it a legal issue under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Jaiswal further explained that such cases follow established legal procedures and processes, which India believes will be adhered to. He also revealed that the Indian government was not informed in advance about the allegations. Addressing reports of summons against Adani Group’s top management, Jaiswal said, "Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side."

The MEA reiterated that the Indian government is not legally involved in the matter as it pertains to private individuals and entities.

Adani Group Denies Allegations

In response to the accusations, the Adani Group has strongly refuted claims of bribery and corruption made by the US DOJ and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The allegations are linked to Gautam Adani, the Group’s founder and Chairman, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain, the Managing Director and CEO of Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd issued a statement dismissing the allegations as "incorrect," emphasizing that no violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) had been committed. The company added, "Media articles stating that our directors Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain have been charged in the indictment are incorrect."

Recent Developments

A five-count criminal indictment was recently unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, naming Gautam Adani and other prominent executives in connection with an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. The Adani Group, however, reaffirmed its commitment to governance, compliance, and transparency.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Group assured that all necessary legal measures would be taken to address the allegations. The company emphasized its dedication to maintaining high standards across its operations, despite the controversy.

The Indian government and the Adani Group have both underlined that the allegations will be handled through appropriate legal channels.



