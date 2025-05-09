MEA Press Briefing on India-Pakistan tension

Pakistan carried out attacks on India from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat.

Drone incursions from Leh to Sir Creek.

Pakistan fired 300-400 drones in 26 cities across India.

All Pakistani drones were intercepted or neutralized.

India inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistan Army.

India disabled Pakistani Air Defence systems, including Chinese-made HQ-9 systems in Lahore.

Debris of Turkish-made drones recovered.

The Pakistan Army continued with shelling across the LoC, killing 16 innocent civilians.

Pakistani civilian airlines have been seen flying in Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan using civilian air traffic as shields.

Pakistani denial of attacks is farcical.

India rejects Pakistani claim of drone attacks on Gurudwaras.

Pakistan intends to create communal tension in India.

Pakistan targets Christian missionary-run schools.