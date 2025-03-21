INDIA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that invitations depend on the state of relations between the two countries regarding whether any Indian government officials were invited to the Iftar dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission to mark Pakistan's National Day.
Speaking at the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As for invitations, Nimantran toh rishton pe nirbhar karta hai (they depend on the relationship between the countries). Accepting an invitation also depends on the relationship."
This comes after the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi marked its National Day with an Iftar gathering on Thursday, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and prominent personalities.Among the notable attendees was former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who participated in the event as a guest.
The Iftar was held as part of the High Commission's annual observance of Pakistan's National Day, fostering diplomatic engagement and cultural exchange.Moreover, India once again called out Pakistan for its role in promoting cross-border terrorism, citing it as the biggest obstacle to peace and security in the region.
"The world clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region," said Jaiswal.
Jaiswal's statement highlights the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, which have been exacerbated by Pakistan's support of terrorist groups operating in the region. This issue has been a major point of contention between the two nations, with India repeatedly calling on Pakistan to take action against these groups.
Further, Jasiwal referred the media to look to a previous statement related to Jammu and Kashmir for better clarity.
"I urge you to refer to the statement we released two days ago for more information," he added.
The statement came in response to Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, which were made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in a podcast.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a freewheeling interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, shared his efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, including inviting then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony. However, PM Modi noted that every attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal.
"I even personally travelled to Lahore in the pursuit of peace. When I became Prime Minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal," PM Modi said in the podcast.
PM Modi's comments on the podcast were made days after Pakistan's rhetoric against India following the attack on the Jaffar Express train by Baloch rebels in which passengers were taken hostagePakistan's foreign office issued a statement regarding the podcast rebuffing PM Modi's remarks.
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.
