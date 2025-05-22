India on Thursday reiterated its resolve to fight terrorism and called on the world to hold Pakistan accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India.

India on Thursday reiterated its resolve to fight terrorism and called on the world to hold Pakistan accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India. In the weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reminded the world about the need to "come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Replying to a query on the multi-party delegation, Randhir Jaiswal said, "There are seven delegations. Three delegations have departed...This is a political mission. We want to make a stronger outreach to the world to convey our resolve to fight terrorism. We want the world to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We want to exhort the world to hold those responsible for cross-border terrorism accountable. Those have been practising it for the last 40 years against India, that is, Pakistan. Their actions need to be called out. They have to be held accountable for the terror attacks that they have carried out against India..."

"So, that is the larger message. The unity of India, the purpose of India," the MEA Spokesperson said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah, reached Tokyo today.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore.

