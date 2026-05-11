MEA issues advisories to Indians in Gulf, 'avoid traveling to Iran', lists countries, airlines operating flights

As the US and Iran are locked in fierce negotiations over ending the war, lifting blockades with both sides rejecting demands of each other, India has cautioned its citizens living in the Gulf region over their security.

As the US and Iran are locked in fierce negotiations over ending the war, lifting blockades with both sides rejecting demands of each other, India has cautioned its citizens living in the Gulf region over their security.

In a briefing held on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs’s (MEA) Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, “Efforts are underway to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians in the Gulf and West Asia region; Indians are advised to avoid Iran; Israel’s airspace is open for travel to India.”

He further said that the government of India is in constant touch with the governments of states and union territories to provide relevant information of the situation and coordinate the efforts of the Union government. “Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round the clock helpline to provide timely assistance to our people there,” he added.

Mahajan also said that regular advisories of the local governments, flight services and other instructions are being regularly given to the Indians living there. He informed that overall flights situations have been improved and listed airlines operating from Gulf to India.

-UAE airspace is open and the Indian and UAE carriers are operating flights to various destinations in India.

-Qatar airspace is partially open and Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Qatar Airways are operating flights to various destinations in India.

-Kuwait airspace is open while Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights to various destinations in India.

-Bahrain airspace is open and Air India Express, IndiGo and Gulf Air are operating flights to various destinations in India.

-Iraq airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region which can be used for onward travel to India.

-Iran airspace is open, but Indians are advised to not travel there and those already living are advised to leave with the help of Indian embassies there.

-Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region which can be used to onward travel.

Meanwhile, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, “All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf are safe; port operations are normal.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made seven appeals to citizens formost among which were reduction in fuel consumption and gold investment. He urged them to instead adopt energy-saving measures in their daily lives. He urged the citizens to reduce their consumption of petrol and diesel. Increase use of metro and public transportation, adopt carpooling, prioritise railways as a mode of transportation for goods, use electric vehicles more.