India slams Pakistan after it blames India for car blast in Islamabad: 'Predictable tactic'

Pakistani PM Shehbaz accused groups 'active with Indian support' of being involved in the attack

India has slammed Pakistan after it blamed India for a car blast outside an Islamabad court on Tuesday. In a statement, MEA India rejected the allegations and termed them as baseless and unfounded. "It's a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public fom the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country," it said. "The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's desperate diversionary ploys," MEA added.

12 killed, 36 injured in Pakistan blast outside

A suicide bomber on Tuesday detonated his explosives near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad, killing at least 12 people and wounding 36 others, officials said. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attacker wanted to enter the court complex, but on failure, he detonated his explosives near a police vehicle at the gate of the building in the G-11 area of the capital at 12.39 pm (local time).

"We are linking today's blast with many factors. Things will be clear in the coming hours. There are several messages of it...," he said. "I don’t want to say anything at this point, as often the Indians do (start blaming soon after such incidents). We will come with full evidence and details.” While Prime Minister Shehbaz accused groups "active with Indian support" of being involved in the attack, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Afghan Taliban has sent a message through the bombing.