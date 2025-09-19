India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years.

India has reacted to Saudi Arabia's recent defence agreement with Pakistan, saying New Delhi expects that Riyadh will keep in mind the mutual interests and sensitivities. Commenting on the agreement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years."

Addressing the weekly press briefing on Friday, Jaiswal added, "We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities." India on Thursday said it will study the implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability. The agreement came over four months after a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink defence pact

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a 'strategic mutual defence' agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered 'an aggression against both'. The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday during the Pakistani leader's day-long visit to the Gulf Kingdom, according to a joint statement. The deal comes days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf region.

