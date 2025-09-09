India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid Gen Z protests: 'Shelter in...'

How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Reason DOGE Could Miss $1, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Skyrocket 44x in 2025
3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Siachen camp, captain resuced
Celebrate Birthdays And Anniversaries Of your Loved Ones with Crafto in the Language You Speak and Closest to Your Heart
India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths
'Kisne Bola?' Suryakumar Yadav denies claims of being favourites in Asia Cup 2025, here's what Pakistan skipper added
This Indian state is the biggest buyer of Apple iPhones, not Delhi, Karnataka, it is...
Sidhi Marwadi: How Kaushalya Chaudhary Developed the Village Kitchen Model to Shelter India's Premier Clean-Label Food Brand
'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid Gen-Z protests in country; Watch video
INDIA
India also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in Nepal to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. Nepal has been on the boil since Monday due to a ban on social media sites and corruption. The ministry also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.
"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," MEA said in a statement.
The ministry also issued two helpline number for any assistance. "In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers: 1. +977-980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) 2. +977-981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)," MEA said.
Press Release: Advisory for Nepal— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2025
https://t.co/KWAzgnJaL1 pic.twitter.com/2pBOSYt6oP