India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid Gen Z protests: 'Shelter in...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Reason DOGE Could Miss $1, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Skyrocket 44x in 2025

3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Siachen camp, captain resuced

Celebrate Birthdays And Anniversaries Of your Loved Ones with Crafto in the Language You Speak and Closest to Your Heart

India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths

'Kisne Bola?' Suryakumar Yadav denies claims of being favourites in Asia Cup 2025, here's what Pakistan skipper added

This Indian state is the biggest buyer of Apple iPhones, not Delhi, Karnataka, it is...

Sidhi Marwadi: How Kaushalya Chaudhary Developed the Village Kitchen Model to Shelter India's Premier Clean-Label Food Brand

'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening

Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid Gen-Z protests in country; Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world

How Nepal’s social media ban highlights global digital platform restrictions

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Reason DOGE Could Miss $1, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Skyrocket 44x in 2025

Dogecoin vs. Little Pepe: Why LILPEPE Could Skyrocket Past DOGE in 2025

3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Siachen camp, captain resuced

3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Sia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid Gen Z protests: 'Shelter in...'

India also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid Gen Z protests: 'Shelter in...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in Nepal to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. Nepal has been on the boil since Monday due to a ban on social media sites and corruption. The ministry also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.

MEA issues advisory

"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," MEA said in a statement.

MEA issues helpline number

The ministry also issued two helpline number for any assistance. "In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers: 1. +977-980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) 2. +977-981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)," MEA said.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more
CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9
Reverse fatty liver in 90 days with these 5 easy and simple daily habits
Reverse fatty liver in 90 days with these 5 easy and simple daily habits
3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Siachen camp, captain resuced
3 Indian Army soldiers, including two Aginveers, killed after avalanche hits Sia
PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is
PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files: Tiger's actioner suffers big drop, Vivek's film...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE