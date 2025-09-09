India issues advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid Gen Z protests: 'Shelter in...'

India also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in Nepal to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. Nepal has been on the boil since Monday due to a ban on social media sites and corruption. The ministry also urged Indian citizens to defer travel in Nepal until the situation has stabilised.

MEA issues advisory

"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," MEA said in a statement.

MEA issues helpline number

The ministry also issued two helpline number for any assistance. "In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers: 1. +977-980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) 2. +977-981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)," MEA said.