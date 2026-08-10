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MEA condemns defacing of Indian embassy in Slovenia: 'Diplomatic premises inviolable, must be protected'

The MEA stated that under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are "inviolable and must be protected." India has "strongly" taken up the issue with Slovenian authorities both in New Delhi and Ljubljana so that "perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

MEA condemns defacing of Indian embassy in Slovenia: 'Diplomatic premises inviolable, must be protected'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (August 10) condemned the defacing of the Indian embassy in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana, allegedly by pro-Khalistan individuals. In a statement, the ministry called on Slovenian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. "We condemn the defacement of the premises of our embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by anti-India elements," the MEA said in the statement.

The MEA highlighted that under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are "inviolable and must be protected." India has "strongly" taken up the issue with the Slovenian authorities both in New Delhi and Ljubljana so that "the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable." The MEA statement added: "We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups."

The incident has come soon after a series of high-level bilateral engagements between India and Slovenia. Last month, India's ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, had met the country's minister of foreign and European affairs, Tone Kajzer, to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries. At the time, the Indian embassy in Ljubljana had said: "Productive and wide-ranging discussions focused on specific steps to elevate the warm and friendly ties between India and Slovenia into a mutually beneficial partnership for the future." In June, Sibi George, secretary in the MEA, had represented India at Slovenia's National Day event held at the Slovenian embassy in the Indian capital. Slovenia is located in central Europe and shares land borders with four countries: Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Croatia.

This marks the latest attack on an Indian mission by pro-Khalistan elements. Such groups have previously defaced and vandalised India's diplomatic missions in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (USA), and Canada. Pro-Khalistan persons are those who support the separatist movement aimed at creating an independent state for Sikhs.

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