INDIA

MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil purchases amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'

While the situation remains unclear, with conflicting statements from the US and Russia, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Venezuela remain long-standing partner for India in the area of energy.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil purchases amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'
There's been a lot of confusion surrounding India's deal with the US, particularly regarding oil purchases from Russia. According to reports, the US and India have agreed on a trade deal where India would stop buying oil from Russia and instead purchase from the US and potentially Venezuela. However, Russia's Foreign Ministry has stated that it hasn't received any official notification from India regarding the suspension of Russian oil purchases. 

India clarifies on Venezuela, Russian oil purchases

While the situation remains unclear, with conflicting statements from the US and Russia, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Venezuela remain long-standing partner for India in the area of energy. "Both on the trade side and also on the investment side. We were importing energy and crude oil from Venezuela until 2019-20, after which we had to stop. Again, we began buying oil from Venezuela in 2023-24 but had to stop after sanctions were reimposed...," he said. 

"Consistent with our approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any crude supply, including from Venezuela," he added.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Jaiswal said India's energy decisions are guided by national interest."Insofar as India's energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly, on several occasions, including me here, stated that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government," Jaiswal said.

"Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India's decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind," he said. Emphasising India's market-driven sourcing approach, the MEA spokesperson reiterated that New Delhi continues to evaluate crude options based on commercial considerations. .He further added that assessments are ongoing across multiple geographies, including Venezuela."We remain open to exploring options of availability of crude oil from Venezuela and other places depending on its commercial viability," the MEA spokesperson said.

India-US trade deal

The bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States was announced on Monday, with tariffs on Indian goods reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. In a press conference on Tuesday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the final agreement is in its last stages, a view echoed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who stated the deal is "still being papered." A joint statement outlining the details is expected later.

(With inputs from ANI)

