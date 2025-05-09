MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Pakistan attacked Gurudwara, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, other religious places deliberately

Amid the ongoing India Pakistan Tension, the MEA briefed media on Friday on the war-like situation between India and Pakistan on the night of May 8 and into the early hours of May 9. It was a joint briefing by MEA, IAF, Army on Operation Sindoor. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commandar Vyomika Singh led the briefing.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that last night Pakistan tried to attack Gurudwaras and other religious sites in India "deliberately". Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan," he said.

Not just this, Pakistan has also attempted to destroy various schools across LoC. On , Pakistan targeting schools and religious places along the LOC, Misri said, "... During heavy shelling across the LOC in the early morning of 7 May, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch. The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries... Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan. The school was fortunately closed, otherwise more losses would have occurred. Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan."

Also, the officers said that Pakistan initiated heavy firing on LoC injuring many soldiers. Firing was reported from multiple Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistan Army. Blackouts, sirens and shelling across LoC could be seen and heard throughout the night.

Last night, India Pakistan war like situation occured as Pakistan started escalation and India responded to thwart all possible attacks by Pakistan. Shelling across LoC took place, India prepared itself by sounding sirens, conducting mock drills and ordering blackouts in various places.