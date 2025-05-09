INDIA

MEA briefing on India-Pakistan tension: 'Pak's dismissal of these attacks showcases their double-standards', says Vikram Misri

In a joint press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs and security forces amidthe ongoing tensions with Pakistan, foreign secretary Vikram Misri slammed the neighbouring nation, saying that "Pak's dismissal of the attacks on India showcases their double standards".

MEA press briefing (Image credit: YouTube/ANI)