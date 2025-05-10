MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: Ceasefire to start from 5:00 pm from today

MEA Briefing on India Pakistan Tension: As India Pakistan tensions were rife from the past few days which had created a war-like situation, Foreign Secretary Vikaram Misri announced in the MEA meeting that India and Pakistan have agreed for a complete ceasefire. Misri said that the decision was taken in the meeting between Directors General of Military Operations of both the countries.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Before the press briefing, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire. Claiming that US mediation played a key role, Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis. Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also iterated India's stance against terrorism and its efforts in fighting it and said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also endorsed Trump's claim, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

A day earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan, had said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries. Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate. "This is something that the secretary of state, and now, our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)