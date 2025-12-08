MEA asks China to assure Indian travellers won’t be targeted, advises nationals to exercise...

Recently, Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared an Indian woman's passport 'invalid' because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth.

India has advised its nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China. This comes over two weeks after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport after the Chinese authorities refused to recognise her Indian passport as valid during a transit halt.

"We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a query about the November 21 incident involving the woman from Arunachal Pradesh. "The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China," Jaiswal said.

On November 21, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, was travelling from London to Japan with a layover at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport 'invalid' because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth, claiming the region was Chinese territory. Thongdok was confined to the transit area for nearly 18 hours without adequate food or facilities. She was eventually allowed to continue her journey after contacting the Indian Embassy.