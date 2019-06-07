MDL Recruitment 2019: Get salary over Rs 60,000; here is how to apply

The MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited) has uploaded online applications forms for candidates to recruit 27 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator & Security Sepoy posts.

The MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited) has uploaded online application forms for candidates to recruit 27 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator & Security Sepoy posts.

Candidates can check its official website- www.mazagondock. for more essential details before June 26, 2019.

The MDL Recruitment 2019 commenced on June 5, 2019, and the last date for submission of Online Application is June 26, 2019.

The vacancy details include 27 posts of Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator, and Security Sepoy in the pay scale of Rs 13200 – 49910/-, Rs 17000 – 64360 per month.

Apart from the basic pay, selected candidates will be entitled to industrial DA, HRA, CPF, and allowances as per rules of the company.

The Grant of annual increment will be as per Company rules.

But if the selected candidates are exempted from ESIS coverage due to the enhancement of wages, they will be covered under the company’s medical benefits scheme for the employees and their eligible family members.

Qualification/ Age

1 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk- 20: Candidates should be graduate with 50% marks in aggregate in any discipline from any University recognised and English shorthand of minimum 100 words per minute and typing speed of 40 words per minute.

2. Junior Hindi Translator- Post-01: Candidates have completed full time two years Post Graduation course with Hindi from a recognised university with English as a subject at Graduation level.

3. Security Sepoy-post-06: Interested candidates must have passed SSC or equivalent examination and has put in at least 15 years of service in the Armed Forces.

4. Interested candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 33 years as on 01.05.2019.

Application fee

General/ OBC candidates- Rs 100

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates- No fees

Candidates can make the payment through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking/BHIM etc.

Selection Process

Based on the information provided by the candidates, they will be called for “Written Test”.

They will be shortlisted through detailed scrutiny of documents at the time of the Trade Test.

Candidates will be called for Trade Test based on their performance in the written test.

Combined marks of Online Written Test & Trade Test will be used to prepare the final merit list.

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

MLD is India’s leading Shipbuilding Company with ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. MLD is a profit-making Central Government Schedule ‘A’ PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, engaged primarily in the building of Warships and Submarines for the Indian Navy. MDL has a consistent growth, both in physical as well as financial parameters with an ambitious growth plan. The present turnover is approximately Rs 4,400 cr which is expected to increase in the coming years. MDL has around 9,000 employee strength.