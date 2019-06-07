MDL Recruitment 2019: Get salary over Rs 60,000; here is how to apply

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

HomeIndia

India

MDL Recruitment 2019: Get salary over Rs 60,000; here is how to apply

The MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited) has uploaded online applications forms for candidates to recruit 27 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator & Security Sepoy posts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited) has uploaded online application forms for candidates to recruit 27 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator & Security Sepoy posts. 

Candidates can check its official website- www.mazagondock. for more essential details before June 26, 2019.

The MDL Recruitment 2019 commenced on June 5, 2019, and the last date for submission of Online Application is June 26, 2019.

The vacancy details include 27 posts of Personal Assistant Cum Clerk, Junior Hindi Translator, and  Security Sepoy in the pay scale of Rs 13200 – 49910/-, Rs 17000 – 64360 per month.

Apart from the basic pay, selected candidates will be entitled to industrial DA, HRA, CPF, and allowances as per rules of the company.

The Grant of annual increment will be as per Company rules.

But if the selected candidates are exempted from ESIS coverage due to the enhancement of wages, they will be covered under the company’s medical benefits scheme for the employees and their eligible family members. 

Qualification/ Age

1 Personal Assistant Cum Clerk- 20: Candidates should be graduate with 50% marks in aggregate in any discipline from any University recognised and English shorthand of minimum 100 words per minute and typing speed of 40 words per minute.

2. Junior Hindi Translator- Post-01: Candidates have completed full time two years Post Graduation course with Hindi from a recognised university with English as a subject at Graduation level.

3. Security Sepoy-post-06: Interested candidates must have passed SSC or equivalent examination and has put in at least 15 years of service in the Armed Forces.

4. Interested candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 33 years as on 01.05.2019. 

Application fee

General/ OBC candidates- Rs 100

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates- No fees

Candidates can make the payment through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking/BHIM etc.

Selection Process

Based on the information provided by the candidates, they will be called for “Written Test”.

They will be shortlisted through detailed scrutiny of documents at the time of the Trade Test.

Candidates will be called for Trade Test based on their performance in the written test.

Combined marks of Online Written Test & Trade Test will be used to prepare the final merit list.

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

MLD is India’s leading Shipbuilding Company with ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. MLD is a profit-making Central Government Schedule ‘A’ PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, engaged primarily in the building of Warships and Submarines for the Indian Navy. MDL has a consistent growth, both in physical as well as financial parameters with an ambitious growth plan. The present turnover is approximately Rs 4,400 cr which is expected to increase in the coming years. MDL has around 9,000 employee strength.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to secure Super 4 berth

SRK's Pathaan 'cures' Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima's mental exhaustion: 'It opened my blood vessels'

Zika virus in Mumbai: Second case reported in city, 15-year-old girl in hospital, stable

CM Himanta Sarma discusses with Amit Shah complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE