Md Sarafraj Alam is giving wings to dreams of underprivileged

Life is not the same for everyone. While many of us are enjoying and exploiting our privileges, there is a section of society that is continually struggling to keep up with the pace of the world. In this fast pace world, it is really easy to ignore the underprivileged as we are so busy trying to make our dreams a reality. However, there are miraculous people like Sarfaraz Alam who are like the Sun lighting up the dark nights of those people, especially the kids.

Although he currently resides in Qatar, Md Sarafraj Alam longs to make his native nation's citizens' lives better. He has been working closely and actively as a social worker to instil ideals in the lives of the nation's adolescents and children. He raises awareness among those who are unaware of the value of education and its role in helping them realise their ambitions by understanding its significance and relevance. He is the foundation of the project "Jai Krishan Seva" for the improvement of his people, along with Shashi Kumar Mithu. This endeavour serves as another proof of the compatibility between the two entirely varied faiths. Md Sarafraj Alam is modest and wise beyond his years.

He makes it a priority to provide the kids with the greatest furniture, including tables, seats, books, lamps, and everything else that can make their education worthwhile and fruitful. He imagines a country where everyone has access to high-quality education.

Md Sarafraj Alam states, "Early in life, I realised the value of mindfulness, education, and opportunities. Education is crucial in helping youngsters develop their personal and interpersonal abilities, regardless of how far innovation or existence has advanced. Education offers you the personality and identity to pursue your dreams without reservation and the self-awareness to make your way in the world. You gain respect and a position in society as a result.”

Mr. Md Sarafraj Alam claims that working as a social worker provides him a sense of fulfilment and brings him great delight. His social work keeps him always in the national news. Although many believe that the older we get, the weaker we get in learning something, Sarfaraz Alam argues that for many of us, it is only the beginning. Education makes us more aware of our circumstances and enables us to integrate into life with a more realistic approach.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)