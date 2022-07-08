MCD survey: Know which part of Delhi has maximum number of dangerous buildings

Representational image | Photo: File

According to a survey by civic bodies, 375 residences and buildings are unsafe or structurally unsound. According to officials, demolition and restoration exercises have been decided upon following the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. According to the survey results, 101 and 112 of the homes in Civil Lines and Sadar Paharganj, respectively, were dangerous.

According to the Survey of Dangerous Houses 2022, Karol Bagh, Narela, Rohini, and Sadar Paharganj were home to 265 out of the total 266 dangerous formations. 79 properties were found to be in unsafe conditions after the visual inspection. Additionally, 292 buildings received official advisory notifications requiring the building owners to act immediately.

Only one building in South Delhi was detected as dangerous, compared to 101 in the Civil Lines neighbourhood. Moreover, one property in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai was found to be dangerous. Civic body officer reported that as of July 1, MCD had assessed 24,73,179 out of 26,62,135 properties in the city and deemed them unsafe, prompting the issuance of formal warnings.

According to the official survey data, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area had the least unsafe or under-structural properties.

