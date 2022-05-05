Delhi Police release sketch of man who forced 2 girls to undress in MCD school. Do you know him?

Based on the description provided by the survivors, the police have release a sketch amid efforts to nab the culprit.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are searching for an unidentified man who on Wednesday forced two girls to undress inside a classroom of an MCD-run school. The man had undressed himself and then urinated in front of the students. Based on the description provided by the survivors, the police have release a sketch amid efforts to nab the culprit.

Delhi Police releases the sketch of a man who allegedly misbehaved with girl students in a northeast Delhi school. Police say that continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon. pic.twitter.com/WuFKjdfoa1 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the police demanding strict action against the culprit. The body has also summoned the East MCD commissioner.

"In an MCD-run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said on Wednesday.

"We have summoned the Commissioner of East MCD to appear before us and answer the question -- how can an unknown person enter the school. What happened to the CCTVs that had been installed?" she added.

She also alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the eight-year-old survivors to forget about the matter.

"When the girls briefed teachers and the principal about the incident, they tried to hide it and asked girls to forget about it," she said.

She said action should be taken against the school principal and teacher under the POCSO Act for not reporting the crime.

With inputs from ANI