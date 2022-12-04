MCD polls, Rohini: Congress's Shagun Badana says BJP candidate Komal Vashisht fooled masses by prefixing 'Dr'

Delhi MCD polls: Komal completed a Diploma in Health and Nutrition from IGNOU in 2018.

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Ward Number 22 of Rohini B has accused the BJP candidate Komal Vashisht of fooling voters by prefixing doctor before her name. She said her opponent wasn't a doctor.

Shagun Badana said a person can prefix doctor only if she is a medical doctor or has completed the Ph.D., but Vashisht hasn't done anything.

She said Komal Vashisht has in fact violated the model code of conduct and committed a criminal breach of trust.

"She is not a qualified doctor. Only a qualified doctor such as an MBBS can write Dr before her name. Any person who has successfully completed Ph.D on any subject can call him/herself as Dr. But she has no Ph.D degree either," she wrote in a complaint.

She further wrote that the BJP candidate is a dietician and a dietician can't prefix doctor before her name.

She said by giving the impression that she is a doctor, she tried to fool the people of Delhi.

Komal completed a Diploma in Health and Nutrition from IGNOU in 2018, IANS reported.

She told the agency that she has replied to the returning officer on the Congress candidate's charge.