MCD polls: BJP promises houses for slum dwellers, issues 'Wachan Patra'

The Delhi BJP on Thursday issued a 'Wachan Patra' ahead of the MCD polls, promising to provide EWS flats equipped with all the amenities to every slum dweller in the city.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

The 'Wachan Patra' (pledge letter) released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood carried the pictures of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji.

"It's BJP's promise to provide every slum dweller in Delhi such flats with all amenities that are enjoyed by the Crorepati people living in society colonies," Gupta said and added party workers and leaders will go to each slum in the city and get forms filled by the slum dwellers for the flats.

The prime minister had handed over keys of the EWS flats to the beneficiaries of Bhoomiheen Camp slum in a function held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Kejriwal government has never tried to improve the living condition of the slum dwellers but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved his concern for the poor by providing good quality flats to them with all amenities, Gupta said.

"The BJP is committed to provide such good quality flats as were built in Kalkaji to all the slum dwellers as per Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme, "he said.

The 3024 flats were built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The BJP had also arranged tours for slum dwellers from different parts of the city to see the flats at Kalkaji for economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The 'Wachan Patra' has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses, said North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari said Delhi chief minister is going to announce the AAP's 10 promises to people before the MCD elections and questioned what happened to party's earlier poll promises

"One of AAP's promise was to make Delhi garbage free but Kejriwal government did not provide funds to the municipal corporations and made it impossible for them to work," Tiwari claimed.

Delhi BJP is pledging to provide Pucca houses (flats) to people living in slums at the same place, Sood said.

"This is not just a guarantee or promise because it has been done by the Prime Minister and 3024 flats have been provided to the slum dwellers. Similarly, we will provide such good quality flats," he said.

Gupta said the Modi government delivers what it promises to the people while the Kejriwal government uses people as vote bank offering them "false" assurances.