MCD polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises parking space, control of stray animals; says will win both Delhi and Gujarat polls

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised that if his party wins the December 4 MCD polls, it will clear three landfill sites in the city, bring in transparency and pay timely salaries to its employees. He also promised that his party will find a solution to the city's parking problem.

Kejriwal made 10 promises to the people of Delhi. In a press conference, he alleged the BJP didn't do anything during its 15-year tenure.

He said the AAP will make MCD corruption free. It will introduce an online process for building map approval.

He said his party's government in MCD will provide the solution to the complex problem of parking space. He also said his party will help control the problem of stray cattle that create a nuisance on public roads.

Kejriwal also promised the MCD under his party's leadership will repair broken roads.