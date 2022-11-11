Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MCD polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises parking space, control of stray animals; says will win both Delhi and Gujarat polls

He also promised that his party will provide timely salaries to the employees of MCD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

MCD polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises parking space, control of stray animals; says will win both Delhi and Gujarat polls
Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised that if his party wins the December 4 MCD polls, it will clear three landfill sites in the city, bring in transparency and pay timely salaries to its employees. He also promised that his party will find a solution to the city's parking problem. 

Kejriwal made 10 promises to the people of Delhi. In a press conference, he alleged the BJP didn't do anything during its 15-year tenure.

He said the AAP will make MCD corruption free. It will introduce an online process for building map approval.

He said his party's government in MCD will provide the solution to the complex problem of parking space. He also said his party will help control the problem of stray cattle that create a nuisance on public roads.

Kejriwal also promised the MCD under his party's leadership will repair broken roads.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.