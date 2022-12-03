Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MCD Polls 2022: Delhi Metro services to start early on election day, government schools to remain closed today

The MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as a "period on election duty".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

MCD Polls 2022: Delhi Metro services to start early on election day, government schools to remain closed today
File Photo

Delhi school closure has been declared today December 3 given the preparations for the municipal elections. All Delhi government schools will remain closed today, the Directorate of Education announced on Friday.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4, tomorrow. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular, "All heads of government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022."

READ | Haryana minister reacts to alleged incident of vandalism, defacement at JNU, slams 'forces' trying to break India

"The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members, and parents," it said.

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will begin at 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic body polls slated to be held on December 4, announced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The trains will run for a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.

Meanwhile, All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5. In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as a "period on election duty".

READ | From college dropout to notorious gangster: Why Goldy Brar was wanted by FBI and Indian agencies

With almost 90 percent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said. However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official.

According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.