MCD Polls 2022: Delhi Metro services to start early on election day, government schools to remain closed today

File Photo

Delhi school closure has been declared today December 3 given the preparations for the municipal elections. All Delhi government schools will remain closed today, the Directorate of Education announced on Friday.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4, tomorrow. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular, "All heads of government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022."

READ | Haryana minister reacts to alleged incident of vandalism, defacement at JNU, slams 'forces' trying to break India

"The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members, and parents," it said.

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will begin at 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic body polls slated to be held on December 4, announced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The trains will run for a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.

Meanwhile, All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5. In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as a "period on election duty".

READ | From college dropout to notorious gangster: Why Goldy Brar was wanted by FBI and Indian agencies

With almost 90 percent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said. However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official.

According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections.