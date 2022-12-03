MCD Polls 2022: Delhi govt schools to remain closed today for election preparations

In light of the MCD elections on December 4, an official announcement on Friday stated that all Delhi government schools would be closed on Saturday. According to the notification sent out by the Directorate of Education's School Branch on Friday, the schools will be open on December 10, the second Saturday of the month.

The MCD elections will be held on December 4, and the results will be tallied on December 8. Friday marked the conclusion of the campaign. According to a official, Delhi Police is currently working around the clock to ensure that there will be no disruptions to law and order on the day of the election on Sunday for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the nation's capital.

The police's intelligence division is collaborating with the national organisations to achieve the goal, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O), Zone-1 added .

"The intelligence unit of the Delhi Police collaborates with special branches and national organisations. In order to maintain law and order and ensure a free and fair election, we are conducting minute-to-minute policing," the representative added. All preparations have been made, according to Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, for the Delhi Police to provide security and oversight for the MCD elections.

"The setup for Delhi Police is adequate. A total of 30,000 jawans will be on duty, 16,000 of whom will be from the Delhi Police and the rest from other forces" Special Commissioner Hooda said. Home guards and jawans from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also be deployed, according to the top officer.

Planning from point to point has been done, according to Hooda "Drones will assist security forces in keeping watch. Each district has received between four and five drones." Votes will be tallied on December 7 after the significant civic elections, which are scheduled for this Sunday.

High-stakes contests are taking place in the elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi between the BJP, which currently controls the civic institutions in the national capital, the AAP, and the Congress. The Excise Department of the national capital has declared a three-day ban on alcohol sales in Delhi beginning on Friday night. Between the end of campaigning and the conclusion of voting, the three-day ban will be in effect.

