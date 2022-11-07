MCD elections 2022: Prestige war between AAP and BJP set to be most bitterly fought, existential battle for Congress

Representational Image

The announcement of the schedule for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections has increased the poll fever in the national capital which is likely to witness the most bitterly fought civic poll battle this time, which will be a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

The much-anticipated civic body polls have been delayed by seven months due to the merger of the three erstwhile corporations and a subsequent delimitation exercise. The voting will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.

The standoffs between the BJP-led Centre and Arvind Kejriwal’s party over a host of issues makes these polls a high-stakes battle for both. The BJP has run the corporation for 15 years since 2007 while AAP has won the last two Assembly polls in Delhi with record margins.

The BJP has accused Kejriwal’s party of not providing funds to the corporation while the latter has accused the BJP-run corporation of corruptions and mismanagement.

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said his party will raise the issue of garbage mismanagement in the upcoming MCD polls, asserting that the BJP has to answer why the trash mountains across the capital haven't been cleared yet.

Kejriwal had alleged that the reunification of corporations and the delimitation exercise was done as the BJP is afraid of facing defeat in the civic polls this time.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to capitalise on the issue of air pollution in the capital to hit out at AAP. The saffron party has been blaming the farm fires in Punjab, also ruled by AAP, as the major reason behind the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Last week, Delhi BJP spokesman Tajindar Bagga put up a poster comparing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. The poster outside the BJP office in the national capital, says: "Kejriwal is second... Ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber... Hitler was first..."

The Congress, which will be fighting these polls to stay relevant in Delhi politics, is focusing its poll campaign around the alleged failure of the BJP to tackle garbage, sanitation and parking in the capital.