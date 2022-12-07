MCD Election Results 2022 Top Updates: Neck-and-neck contest as exit polls trends differ, AAP confident of victory

MCD Election Results 2022 - Winning Candidates List

The BJP and AAP are involved in a neck-and-neck contest while the Congress is struggling to reach double-digit mark, according to early trends as the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal corporation elections remains underway. As per Zee News, the AAP is leading in 124 seats while the BJP remains a close second, ahead in 120 seats.

Even though initial trends put the BJP in the lead, the Aam Aadmi Party exuded confidence it will emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."

The trends are in contrast to the exit polls which predicted a landslide victory for the AAP and a setback for the BJP, which has been ruling the powerful civic body since 2007.

AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards. The poll by Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94. According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92. All three surveys have given the Congress around 10 wards or less, with Others getting 5-9.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

"We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations leveled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," Durgesh Pathak, AAP's MCD poll in-charge, told PTI on Tuesday.

For AAP, a clear victory in the MCD elections will be yet another example of its sway over Delhi and will also serve as a consolation since the exit polls have also predicted that the party's hopes of victory in the Gujarat assembly polls are likely to fail this time.

A defeat, which seems unlikely in the light of exit poll predictions, will, however, jolt the AAP that registered massive victories in Delhi assembly polls in 2015 and 2020.