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MCD bulldozers wreak havoc, 34 buildings demolished, 17 sealed, show cause notices to 22 properties

MCD intensifies crackdown on dangerous buildings unauthorised constructions on CM direction 34 demolitions across 12 zones Wednesday 17 properties sealed 22 show-cause notices 4 orders passed after 17 demolitions Tuesday drive to continue

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 08:36 AM IST

MCD bulldozers wreak havoc, 34 buildings demolished, 17 sealed, show cause notices to 22 properties
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its enforcement drive against dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions across the capital following the Chief Minister’s direction to use bulldozers against illegal structures.

The civic body carried out 34 demolition actions on Wednesday across all 12 zones. In addition, 17 properties were sealed, 22 show-cause notices were issued and four demolition orders were passed. The action came a day after 17 properties were demolished and five sealed on Tuesday for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building Bye-Laws.

Citywide enforcement across 12 zones

According to MCD officials, Wednesday’s drive was part of an intensive enforcement exercise being undertaken zone-wise to check unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings. The drive covered both Old Delhi areas and outer Delhi localities, with special focus on properties declared dangerous.

MCD said the enforcement was carried out with police assistance wherever required to maintain law and order during demolition.

Action in Jama Masjid, Bazar Sitaram

Among the major actions, demolition was carried out at Property No. 1412, Gali Gondni Wali, Kucha Chelan, Jama Masjid. During the operation, two panels of the ground-floor roof and one partition wall were demolished with assistance from Jama Masjid police station.

Another demolition action was undertaken at Property No. 3881, Sadak Prem Narain, Bazar Sitaram for unauthorised construction. Officials said these properties were found to have violated sanctioned building plans and were constructed without approval.

Dangerous buildings razed in Dwarka, North Delhi

As part of its drive against structurally unsafe buildings, MCD took action against properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka.

In North Delhi, demolition was carried out at Property No. C-1/19, Rana Pratap Bagh, where four panels of the RCC roof slab on the third floor and one panel on the first floor were demolished. The reinforcement was cut with a gas cutter, while brick walls on the second floor were also razed.

Similar action was taken at Property No. D-2A, Sardar Nagar, Model Town, where three RCC slab panels were demolished and reinforcement cut with gas cutters.

Drive to be intensified further

The civic body has said the enforcement drive will be further intensified in the coming days. Several other properties have already been identified for major enforcement action for violation of building bye-laws and for being declared dangerous.

Officials said the focus will remain on Old Delhi, unauthorised colonies and properties flagged as structurally unsafe during recent surveys.

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