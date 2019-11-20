MBA student uses quirky dance style to spread traffic awareness in Indore, video goes viral

Indore girl dances on the streets to spread traffic awareness.

A 23-year-old MBA student in Indore is grabbing headlines for managing the traffic on the roads in a quirky way.

Shubhi Jain, a student of Symbiosis Institue, Pune, has come up with a unique way to increase traffic awareness among people.

Shubhi Jain, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district is inspired by 'moonwalking' traffic policeman Ranjit Singh and has been asking riders to wear helmets and seat belts by breaking into some quirky dance moves.

Here's the viral video...

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: An MBA student Shubi Jain volunteering to manage traffic on roads in Indore in her unique way, to spread awareness about traffic norms & regulations. pic.twitter.com/hBZd0bt3C5 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Speaking to ANI, Jain said: "I have been doing this voluntary activity for the traffic police for the last 15 days. When people turn back and smile at you, it automatically inspires you to do more."

"Nowadays, people come up to me and inform me that they are wearing seatbelts and helmets," she added.

While talking to Umakant Chaudhary, DSP, Indore Traffic, said: "We are running the Vision 2022 in Indore, in which we have taken the help of several volunteers from different schools and institutes and trained them for six months."

Speaking on the innovative style of Jain, Chaudhary stated that many people are liking this new style and it is also inspiring other volunteers to come up with new ways to spread awareness on road safety.

She was felicitated by the additional director general of police (Indore range) Varun Kapoor for her phenomenal work.

The video has gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than 7,000 likes and has been viewed over 80,000 times since it was posted on Monday. People have appreciated Shubhi's initiative. Take a look...

Irrespective of cause n interest, it still takes courage to do that. The spirit is incredibly admirable. — Anoxmous (@ianoxmous) November 18, 2019

Indore walon ki toh baat hi kuch aur hai — Shachindra Pandit (@shachindra18) November 18, 2019

Indore will be number one in traffic sense very soon — Manoj Agrawal (@manoj_indore) November 18, 2019

Need guts and dedication to do this Kudos . — Arjunprasad (@Arjunprasad_44) November 18, 2019

खूप छान — Kieran Gaikwad Patil (@kieranpatil) November 19, 2019

युवाओं का जोश अगर सही दिशा में अग्रसर होगा तो देश नई ऊंचाइयों को चूमेगा ही

शुभी जैन को आभार जो उन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा से लोगों को उनकी सेफ्टी के बारे में भी नये तरीके से समझाया — संजू (@sanju_kul) November 18, 2019

khoob bhalo — Tejashwini -Followback (@SahooTejashwini) November 18, 2019

Look at her passion. Good job — Phalgun Iyengar (@PhalgunIyengar) November 18, 2019

Very good job , more people like her required all over India as this will help to educate more — Nitin Arora (@NitinArora1975) November 18, 2019

(Inputs from agencies)