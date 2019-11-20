Headlines

India

MBA student uses quirky dance style to spread traffic awareness in Indore, video goes viral

Indore girl dances on the streets to spread traffic awareness.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 11:25 AM IST

A 23-year-old MBA student in Indore is grabbing headlines for managing the traffic on the roads in a quirky way. 

Shubhi Jain, a student of Symbiosis Institue, Pune, has come up with a unique way to increase traffic awareness among people.

Shubhi Jain, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district is inspired by 'moonwalking' traffic policeman Ranjit Singh and has been asking riders to wear helmets and seat belts by breaking into some quirky dance moves.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said: "I have been doing this voluntary activity for the traffic police for the last 15 days. When people turn back and smile at you, it automatically inspires you to do more."

"Nowadays, people come up to me and inform me that they are wearing seatbelts and helmets," she added.

While talking to Umakant Chaudhary, DSP, Indore Traffic, said: "We are running the Vision 2022 in Indore, in which we have taken the help of several volunteers from different schools and institutes and trained them for six months."

Speaking on the innovative style of Jain, Chaudhary stated that many people are liking this new style and it is also inspiring other volunteers to come up with new ways to spread awareness on road safety.

She was felicitated by the additional director general of police (Indore range) Varun Kapoor for her phenomenal work. 

The video has gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than 7,000 likes and has been viewed over 80,000 times since it was posted on Monday. People have appreciated Shubhi's initiative. Take a look...

(Inputs from agencies)

