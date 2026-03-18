Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in just 15 minutes: CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 1635 crore for Barapullah elevated corridor's final phase, check details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain.

The Delhi Cabinet has given its nod to the revised cost of the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor, paving the way for improved east-south connectivity and easing congestion on some of the Capital's busiest arterial roads. The project, which has been pending for several years, is expected to be completed by July, providing direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.

Revised cost and timeline

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain. The original approved cost was Rs 1,260.63 crore, which has now been revised upward by Rs 374.40 crore.

The project was initially approved in December 2014, and construction began in 2015, with an expected completion date of 2017. However, it has missed multiple deadlines due to the pandemic, arbitration disputes, land acquisition hurdles, and delays in shifting utilities.

Benefits of the project

The completion of Phase-III will plug a crucial missing link in the Barapullah corridor, which currently connects Sarai Kale Khan to Central and South Delhi, and is widely used during peak traffic hours as an alternative signal-free route.

Once operational, the elevated stretch is expected to integrate seamlessly with existing Barapullah phases, enabling uninterrupted travel from East Delhi towards Central and South Delhi, including key institutional and commercial hubs. The project is also likely to ease congestion at major traffic bottlenecks, including Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, and NH-24.

Impact on commuters

At present, the journey from Mayur Vihar to AIIMS takes around 30-35 minutes during peak hours. With the new link, travel time is expected to be halved, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters. The 3.5-km-long stretch, which is an extension of the already operational Barapullah Phase I and II, will start from Mayur Vihar, merge with the existing flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, and provide smooth connectivity between East and South Delhi.

The corridor is expected to cut CO₂ emissions by around 2 tonnes per day, roughly equivalent to the absorption capacity of nearly 30,000 trees. The three-lane flyover will also provide eight loops - four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar - and dedicated cycle tracks, enhancing access to a multi-modal transit hub that includes NCRTC, Indian Railways, ISBT, DMRC, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Meanwhile, The CM has referred the arbitration matter to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a detailed probe to ascertain the reasons for delays and fix accountability. The government has set a target of completing the project by June 30 this year.