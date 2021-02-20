Mayor Kishori Pednekar's stern warning to Mumbaikars, 'follow COVID protocols or face lockdown'

Amid sudden spur in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday issued a statement that if the surge in daily coronavirus figures is not controlled and people don’t follow COVID protocols, then Mumbai will go for another lockdown anytime.

The warning comes as Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a stern message to the people, Kishori Pednekar said to avoid the lockdown, all coronavirus protocols will have to be followed strictly.

The Mayor also stressed the seriousness of rising cases of COVID in the city, reiterating the multiple efforts the BMC is taking to bring the situation under control. She also went around the city on Saturday, distributing masks to increase awareness.

Mumbai COVID data

With addition of 823 coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 3,17,310.

Death toll due to COVID-19 reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700 mark in the last two days.

It had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of recoveries was recorded at 2,98,435.

Mumbai at present has 6,577 active cases.

10,300 people including 3,000 healthcare workers and 7,300 frontline workers administered COVID-19 vaccine at 26 centres in the city on Friday.

Total number of people inoculated in Mumbai stands at 1,55,358.

BMC warning to Mumbaikars

On Thursday, the BMC had warned that criminal cases would be registered against people found without masks in public, and strict action will be taken against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments if they were found to be not following safety protocol.

Additional marshals would be deployed on suburban trains to penalize commuters who do not wear mask, it had said.