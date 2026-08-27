Mayhem In Malda: 10 Newborns die in medical college, probe underway

Of the 10 infants who died, eight were referred to Malda Medical College after being born at other government hospitals or private nursing homes.

The death of ten newborns in a single day at Malda Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal has prompted the state health department to seek a detailed report from the hospital authorities. According to hospital sources, the deaths occurred during the second week of August.

The hospital has confirmed the incident and said a preliminary report has already been furnished to the health department.

Of the 10 infants who died, eight were referred to Malda Medical College after being born at other government hospitals or private nursing homes. They were brought to the medical college in critical condition and reportedly died due to complications including respiratory distress, jaundice and cardiac issues.

Eight referred babies among dead, says Malda medical superintendent

Medical Superintendent Prasenjit Bar said that only two of the ten infants were born at Malda Medical College, while the rest were referred from outside hospitals.

"Recently, 10 infants died in a single day at Malda Medical College. However, only two of them were born at this facility; the others had been referred here from outside in critical condition," Bar said.

He added that Swasthya Bhavan had sought a report on the deaths. "We have already submitted a preliminary report, and the comprehensive report will be sent shortly," he said.

Howrah fire kills 65-year-old woman​

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old woman was killed and 12 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a residential building in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The victim, identified as Rupa Mukherjee, was found inside a room of a flat in the five-storey building located in the Ankurhati area, police said.

The fire broke out in a flat on the third floor at around 1 pm, a Fire Brigade official said, adding that five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control after nearly two-and-a-half hours.

According to the official, 12 people were rescued from the building, and a forensic examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Locals alleged that firefighting operations were hampered by the lack of water sources in the vicinity.

The incident comes amid a spate of deadly fire incidents in West Bengal. On August 17, nine people were killed in a hotel fire in Tarapith in Birbhum district, while on August 19, nine lives, including those of seven Bangladeshi nationals, were lost in another hotel fire in Kolkata.