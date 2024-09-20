Twitter
India

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddoo row

Amid the allegations that animal fat was used in making Laddoo Prasadam at Tirupati Balaji temple during the YSRCP regime, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has made a huge statement.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddoo row
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Image/PTI)
Amid the allegations that 'animal fat was used in making Tirupati Balaji laddoo during the previous YSRCP regime', Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday, i.e., September 20, called for a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level to look into the matters pertaining to all temples across the country. 

He also affirmed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in the state is committed to taking stringent action against those responsible. 

"We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But,this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices", Pawan Kalyan said in a post on 'X'. 

 

 

Calling for a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', he added, "Maybe the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharat. A debate has to happen at a National level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains."

The Andhra deputy CM further emphasised that people should come together to put an end to 'desecration of Sanathana Dharma in any form'.

What is the controversy around Tirupati Laddoo?

The controversy was triggered after a report by NDDB CALF revealed that the samples of the ghee used in making Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fat, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow and pork fat. The copy of the report was shared by TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy. 

NDDB CALF is a private laboratory focused on testing animal feed, milk and milk products. The testing was conducted in July after the government received complaints of change in taste of the laddoo prasadam, prepared by the temple trust on an everyday basis. 

The issue further led to a massive controversy, triggering word war between the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP with the latter alleging that the government is 'making wild statements for political reasons'. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
