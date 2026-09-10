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Mayawati shows door to nephew Akash Anand from BSP after Ashok Siddharth's 'sanyas'

Mayawati said that just as Anand had been relieved of his responsibilities as national coordinator on September 3, he would now be "fully relieved (independent)" from the party with immediate effect.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

Mayawati shows door to nephew Akash Anand from BSP after Ashok Siddharth's 'sanyas'
BSP Chief Mayawati
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In a major move, BSP chief Mayawati expelled nephew Akash Anand from the party on Thursday, remaining displeased even after Ashok Siddharth's departure from politics. Writing on X, Mayawati said Akash Anand is not much concerned about his career or the party's interests and is more focused on his relationships.

Mayawati on nephew Akash Anand

She said Akash did not re-share the post on the BSP chief's X handle. According to her, the party had carried Akash Anand and Ashok Siddharth from the floor to the throne, and Akash Anand has now been completely freed from the party.

Mayawati said that if Akash Anand is less concerned about the true welfare of the party and the movement and his career associated with it, and more concerned about his attachments to relationships and kinship, then it is only natural to wonder how Akash Anand, being double-minded, can possibly serve the BSP and its movement.

"If Akash Anand cares less about the true interests of the party and the movement, and about his own career connected to it, and more about attachments to relationships and kin, etc., then it is natural for the question to arise: How can Akash Anand, with a double mind, possibly do good for the BSP party and the movement?" she added.

Maywati on Ashok Siddharth's retirement

BSP supremo took to X, and wrote, Siddharth's decision, while correct, had come too late. "Today, Ashok Siddharth's announcement of retiring from politics is a correct step, albeit taken too late," she said, adding that an earlier decision would have spared the party, the Bahujan movement and Akash Anand from "continuous adverse circumstances", especially amid preparations for forming the government in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

While calling Siddharth's retirement "a good thing," in line with the saying "better late than never," she said his delay in announcing it proved that his ambitions "remain fully intact".

"If Ashok Siddharth had even a little concern for the bright future of his son-in-law Akash Anand, as well as for the broader interests of the BSP and its Ambedkarite Bahujan Movement (which should naturally be present in him), then without delay, he would have announced his retirement from politics immediately yesterday," she said.

She further added, "This would have ensured Akash Anand's active involvement in the party and the movement to a great extent. But the fact that this did not happen proves that the flaw and ambition in Ashok Siddharth's intentions have not diminished at all; rather, they remain fully intact even now."

'Akash to be relieved of all party responsibilities': Mayawati

Mayawati said that just as Anand had been relieved of his responsibilities as national coordinator on September 3, he would now be "fully relieved (independent)" from the party with immediate effect.

“Therefore, it seems better to the party members that just as he was relieved of all the important responsibilities of the highly crucial position of National Coordinator on September 3, 2026, in the same way, he should now be completely freed (independent) from the party starting today. Thus, if Shri Akash Anand wants to remain independent in the party now, he is independent—meaning that in this case, he has been fully relieved from the party,” she said.

She said, “Finally, it must be said that all members of the BSP should remain fully engaged—body, mind, and soul—with complete dedication in the struggle to once again form in UP, especially by steadfastly facing all kinds of tactics from opponents like sam, dam, dand, bhed, etc., a full-majority iron-clad rule of excellent law and order and outstanding development under our 'Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay.' This alone is the supreme goal.”

Ashok Siddharth announces retirement from politics

Earlier today, former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics and social life after Mayawati linked his retirement to any future reinstatement of responsibilities to her nephew and his son-in-law Akash Anand.

Taking to X, Siddharth stated that he was retiring from political and social life "right now", adding that if he ever had to give his life for Mayawati, it would be a matter of pride for him. In an emotional post, Siddharth said all relationships were insignificant before Mayawati's order. "You made a small worker like me a member of your family. This is a debt I cannot repay in this lifetime," he said.

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