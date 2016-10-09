Mayawati's Lucknow rally: Three killed, 13 injured in stampede

Headlines

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Barrier-less toll system to be rolled out soon as Centre aims to reduce waiting time at plazas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

HomeIndia

India

Mayawati's Lucknow rally: Three killed, 13 injured in stampede

Atleast three died and 13 people were injured during a stampede at BSP chief Mayawati's rally in Lucknow on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2016, 04:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Death toll rose to three on Sunday in a stampede that followed a massive rally by BSP chief Mayawati at the Kanshi Ram Smarak Maidan. 13 people are reported to be injured.

"A few people coming down the stairs at one of the two gates lost balance and fell on each other. Shanti Devi (68) of Bijnore and another unidentified woman were killed in the incident due to suffocation," police said.

Rumours of a live power line having snapped triggered the stampede. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital, a BSP spokesperson said.  Party's state unit chief Ram Achal Rajbhar, however, said the women died due to humidity and heat.

The BSP workers had gathered in large numbers at the ground on party founder Kanshi Ram's 10th death anniversary. In 2002, at least 12 party workers were killed and 22 injured at the Charbagh Railway station after a BSP rally in Lucknow. 

According to NDTV, several children were reportedly missing in the chaos of the rally. More details of the stampede are awaited.

At the rally, the BSP supremo said that the party would not forge any pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Mayawati asserted that the BJP-rule was biased against minorities and said, "Atrocities have been committed in the name of Goraksha and religious conversion." Mayawati told Muslim voters to not waste their votes on Samajwadi Party as it will benefit BJP.

She also called out the BJP for politicising the surgical strikes and said, "Natakbazi on surgical strikes by BJP is to divert attention of people from failure to perform on the promises made by it during the run-up to 2014 polls."

With PTI inputs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Samsung launches new TV with ‘sapphire LEDs’ in India, costs more than twice of Ambani’s car

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE