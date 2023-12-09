Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Citing “anti-party" activities as the reason for his suspension from the party, the BSP said, “However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party."

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. A few months ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against Danish Ali in Parliament.

In a statement. the BSP said Danish Ali has been warned before for indulging in “anti-party" activities. “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… It is also mandatory to make it clear to you… you were working in the Janata Party under Deve Gowda in Karnataka in 2018… at that time the BSP and Deve Gowda's Janata Party were contesting the polls together and you were given a ticket from Amroha under the conditions that you would work for the party," the BSP said in the statement."

Citing “anti-party" activities as the reason for his suspension from the party, the BSP said, “However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party."