Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Headlines

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Centre bans onion exports till March 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mayawati's BSP suspends it MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Current batters with most ODI 100s in single calendar year

Indian films grossing over Rs 600 crore in 2023

Cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

HomeIndia

India

Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Citing “anti-party" activities as the reason for his suspension from the party, the BSP said, “However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. A few months ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against Danish Ali in Parliament.

In a statement. the BSP said Danish Ali has been warned before for indulging in “anti-party" activities. “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… It is also mandatory to make it clear to you… you were working in the Janata Party under Deve Gowda in Karnataka in 2018… at that time the BSP and Deve Gowda's Janata Party were contesting the polls together and you were given a ticket from Amroha under the conditions that you would work for the party," the BSP said in the statement."

Citing “anti-party" activities as the reason for his suspension from the party, the BSP said, “However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Effortlessly extract every drop of juice with premium handle juicers on Amazon

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Spruce up your living space with these gorgeous flowers from Amazon

DNA TV Show: How PM Modi is making India shine at world stage, what makes him a popular global leader?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE