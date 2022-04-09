Mayawati did not contest UP elections due to fear of CBI, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the Centre and suggesting misuse of probe agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said BSP supremo Mayawati did not content the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections because of CBI, ED and Pegasus.

He also shared his account of the Congress offering an alliance invite to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, which, he said, she did not accept.

Speaking at a book launch in Delhi, Gandhi said, “Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus.”

WATCH Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jf7nvHAec0 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Congress and Mayawati's BSP faced a massive setback in UP as the BSP managed to get just one seat while the Congress won 2 of 403 assembly seats.

READ | ‘Bengaluru school bomb hoax a conspiracy to disturb peace’: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Gandhi further said, "There are politicians who're in pursuit of power. They wake up in the morning and think how will we attain power and do this the whole day... and then sleep. The cycle repeats the next day. I was born at a power centre but I am not interested in it."

The former Congress president also attacked the RSS and said, "We have to protect the Constitution. To save the Constitution, we have to protect our institutions. But all the institutions are in the hands of RSS."