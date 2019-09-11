'May you get a 100 million more soon': Tweeple congratulates PM Modi for crossing 50 million followers on Twitter

PM Modi has been a number of times lauded for his oratory skills, his ability to communicate especially with world leaders, putting his thoughts and belief wisely and ability to interact with masses, common people.

There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an avid social media user and known for reaching out to masses through this medium, has now crossed 50 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

His popularity continues to rise as he remains most followed Indian on Twitter with his followers crossing 50 million mark.

Crossing 50 million mark on Twitter, PM Modi is now just short of 14 million followers to surpass US President Donald Trump who has 64 million followers on Twitter among popular world leaders.

Former US President Barack Obama remains on the first spot with over 108 million accounts following him. No Indian politician is even close to Prime Minister Modi.

Even the number of followers on the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has crossed 30 million.

Being an active user on Twitter, he regularly puts out texts on everything — from his speeches at various platforms to the places he went and the people he met.

Joined the micro-blogging platform in 2009 when he was serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi's popularity has witnessed a sharp rise ever since he became Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Last year, an international survey ranked Modi among the top three leaders of the world. An annual survey by Gallup International put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

With Modi's Twitter followers continues to rise, let's take a look at how people are congratulating him on the micro-blogging site.

Whoa 50 Million Followers For Our Beloved Rockstar PM @narendramodi ji



What a Proud Moment For Every Indian

May You get a 100 Million More Soo pic.twitter.com/8MwonvS2aj — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) September 10, 2019

My PM my PRIDE — Amit Patel अमित पटेल (@Amit_Patel28) September 10, 2019

मोदी जी हैं, इसलिए मुमकिन है। — Chowkidar Amit Ranjan Mishra (@AmitMishra4All) September 10, 2019

कहते है,"इंसान अपने सच्चे कर्मो और सच्ची सेवा से महान बनता है"

Modi Sir, You are the best & live example of above lines.

Heartiest Congratulations for having 50M followers on Twitter, which you have earned by your dedicated service for nation. I am proud to be one of them — NishantS(@nishants79) September 10, 2019

Because Modiji is one in a billion kind of human being.! — Srinivas Siddarth (@SrinivasSiddar3) September 11, 2019

Modi ji is the greatest P.M. of free India . शत शत नमन है सर आपको । — Bishamber Singh (@Bishamb60649391) September 11, 2019

You may like or dislike him. But he is an inspiration on how far an ordinary human being from an ordinary family can reach with discipline and determination. Maybe one day we all can reach these heights. — Milind Ghosh (@milindmghosh) September 10, 2019