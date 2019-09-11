Headlines

'May you get a 100 million more soon': Tweeple congratulates PM Modi for crossing 50 million followers on Twitter

PM Modi has been a number of times lauded for his oratory skills, his ability to communicate especially with world leaders, putting his thoughts and belief wisely and ability to interact with masses, common people.

DNA Web Team

Sep 11, 2019

There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an avid social media user and known for reaching out to masses through this medium, has now crossed 50 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

His popularity continues to rise as he remains most followed Indian on Twitter with his followers crossing 50 million mark.

Crossing 50 million mark on Twitter, PM Modi is now just short of 14 million followers to surpass US President Donald Trump who has 64 million followers on Twitter among popular world leaders.

Former US President Barack Obama remains on the first spot with over 108 million accounts following him. No Indian politician is even close to Prime Minister Modi.

Even the number of followers on the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has crossed 30 million.

PM Modi has been a number of times lauded for his oratory skills, his ability to communicate especially with world leaders, putting his thoughts and belief wisely and ability to interact with masses, common people.

Being an active user on Twitter, he regularly puts out texts on everything — from his speeches at various platforms to the places he went and the people he met.

Joined the micro-blogging platform in 2009 when he was serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi's popularity has witnessed a sharp rise ever since he became Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Last year, an international survey ranked Modi among the top three leaders of the world. An annual survey by Gallup International put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

With Modi's Twitter followers continues to rise, let's take a look at how people are congratulating him on the micro-blogging site.

