Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…
Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...
Kali Puja 2025: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Israel to ‘resume’ ceasefire after conducting retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas, Gaza office accuses it of…
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'
Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered warm greetings and good wishes to the nation on Diwali. Early on Monday, PM Modi extended his wishes for harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of the country through X. He also urged Indians to buy swadeshi products to support local artists.
As India has started Diwali festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered warm greetings and good wishes to the nation on Diwali. Early on Monday, PM Modi extended his wishes for harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of the country through X, where he wrote “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”
Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025
Earlier on Sunday, he appealed the people to celebrate the festival by using swadeshi products and through it also celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians. “Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same,” he said.
Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2025
Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!
Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same. https://t.co/OyzVwFF8j6
The request to buy swadeshi products was another step in encouraging purchases of Indian made goods and support local artisans.
Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration. In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation.
According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.
(With inouts from ANI)