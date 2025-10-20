‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered warm greetings and good wishes to the nation on Diwali. Early on Monday, PM Modi extended his wishes for harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of the country through X. He also urged Indians to buy swadeshi products to support local artists.

As India has started Diwali festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered warm greetings and good wishes to the nation on Diwali. Early on Monday, PM Modi extended his wishes for harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of the country through X, where he wrote “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”

Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

PM Modi extends Diwali wishes to Indians

Earlier on Sunday, he appealed the people to celebrate the festival by using swadeshi products and through it also celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians. “Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same,” he said.

Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians.



Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!



Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same. https://t.co/OyzVwFF8j6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2025

The request to buy swadeshi products was another step in encouraging purchases of Indian made goods and support local artisans.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration. In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation.

According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.

