'May give up Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube': PM Modi thinking of leaving social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at the possibility that he might leave social media, giving up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube this coming Sunday. Modi, however, said that he will keep his followers posted regarding whatever decision he takes in this matter.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

At the time of writing this report, Prime Minister Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44,600,634 followers on Facebook (44,725,368 likes), 4.51 million subscribers on YouTube, and 35.2 million followers on Instagram.

Ever since the Prime Minister posted the tweet, social media has been abuzz with talks, discussing why Modi would suddenly announce taking such a step.

While some have said that it is a good step, in that it is natural for even the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy to take a break from social media, others have expressed disappointment in him leaving.

Several people have asked that if the Prime Minister gives up social media, how will the ordinary citizens get their daily updates about Modi's personal and campaign details.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi captured a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

As has been witnessed from time to time, social media has been used to spread fake news and misinformation campaigns, and efforts to tackle these issues have not worked out completely. Recently, during the period of communal violence that unfolded in northeast Delhi, it was seen that notes of religious incitement were spread through social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter.

Many have even posited that the Prime Minister might announce some indigenous swadeshi social media platform to counter the international social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

However, whatever is the reason behind the Prime Minister's elusive move, everything will expectedly be clear by Sunday.