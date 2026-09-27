'May Allah Book His Ticket': Humayun Kabir prays for Suvendu Adhikari's early departure, BJP condemns remarks

Humayun Kabir, the founder of AJUP, sparked controversy ahead of the October 6 Rejinagar bypoll by saying he would pray for Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s "early departure" and asking Allah to “book his ticket.” The BJP condemned his remarks.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir has triggered political row in West Bengal after saying he would pray for Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's "early departure" and asking Allah to "book his ticket", in remarks that came days ahead of Rejinagar Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad, Kabir said he wanted Adhikari to stop being chief minister and become former chief minister. He also referred to political leaders who had died in assassinations or accidents while making his remarks about BJP leader.

"I will pray to Almighty that he leaves world as soon as possible. May Allah book his ticket. There will be an end to arrogance," Kabir said.

Kabir also referred to former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, while speaking about political leaders who had died unnatural deaths.

He accused Adhikari of becoming "arrogant" after coming to power and claimed minorities were being harassed.

Kabir clarifies remarks

Kabir later sought to clarify his remarks, saying he had not taken Chief Minister's name and that his comments were made in context of his allegations of police harassment.

He subsequently said he wished Chief Minister a long life and wanted him to complete his full term in office and eventually become Prime Minister.

Kabir maintained that his primary grievance was against what he described as harassment by police.

BJP condemns remarks

BJP strongly criticised Kabir's comments, saying political differences should not extend to wishing death upon opponent.

BJP leaders condemned remarks and said political discourse in state had fallen to low level.

"I could not imagine that someone could say something like this so shamelessly. He may not like Suvendu Adhikari or may disagree with his policies, but can anyone wish for someone's death? I strongly condemn this," a BJP leader said.

Remarks come ahead of Rejinagar bypoll

Controversy comes amid intense campaign for Rejinagar bypoll, scheduled for October 6.

Seat fell vacant after Kabir, who had won both Rejinagar and Nowda in 2026 Assembly elections, retained Nowda and vacated Rejinagar. Counting for bypoll will take place on October 9.

BJP has fielded former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar from Rejinagar. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while rebel Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Sheikh Safiuzzaman.

Congress has nominated Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M) has fielded Syed Asad Ali. Kabir's AJUP has fielded his son, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Rejinagar has emerged as one of closely watched constituencies in bypolls, with contest involving BJP, TMC and its rival faction, Congress, Left and AJUP.

Constituency also has substantial Muslim electorate, making it important battleground.