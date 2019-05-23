Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh retains seat

CPI(M) Chittayam Gopakumar, Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh and BDJS' (an ally of the BJP) Thazhava Sahavdeva were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress has retained his seat with a margin of 61138 votes over CPI's Chittayam Gopakumar.

Suresh secured 440415 votes (45.36%) to Gopakumar's 379277 (39.06%). Thazhava Sahadevan of NDA ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) secured 133546 votes (13.75%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Chittayam Gopakumar, Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh and BDJS' (an ally of the BJP) Thazhava Sahavdeva were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency profile

Thazhava Sahavdeva hold the post of state vice president post for the BDJS.

Mavelikkara comprises of seven assembly segments including Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Changanassery, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara and Pathanapuram.

Being a Congress party bastion, most of the times, its the UDF candidates who have won elections in Mavelikkara. For the LDF candidates, it has just been for once when it defeated UDF in 2004 since 1989.

In the upcoming election, the key contest here is going to be between UDF and LFD candidates. Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 seats to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): Chittayam Gopakumar

Congress: Kodikunnil Suresh

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena: Thazhava Sahavdeva

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Suresh Kodikunnil of the Congress received 402432 votes. He defeated Chengara Surendran of the CPI(M) who had got 369695 votes.

2009: Suresh Kodikunnil of the Congress secured 397211 votes and defeated RS Anil of the CPI(M) who secured 349163 votes.

2004: CS Sujatha of the CPM who secured 278281 votes defeated Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress who secured 270867 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

