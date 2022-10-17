'Maulvis must pack their belongings...': Controversy at VHP event in Manesar after bold warning to Muslims

Representational image

A recent gathering was conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Manesar which sparked a controversy due to the allegations put forward against the Muslim community in the area for trying to grab land and trying to commit “land jihad”.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain referred to an instance in a mosque in Gurgaon’s Bhora Kalan village and said that the Muslims are trying to forcefully grab land in the area. He further warned all the maulvis to “pack their belongings”.

As per the Indian Express reports, Jain spoke at the ‘Trishul Deeksha’ programme organized by the VHP in Manesar, which had over 100 attendees including women and children. During his address, the VHP leader claimed that Muslims illegally captured the land in Gurugram’s Bhora Kalan village.

As quoted by the Indian Express, Jain said, “12-13 years ago, only three Muslim families had come to Bhora Kalan and sought permission to offer namaz at a land meant for grazing goats… there was an understanding that no maulvi or anyone from outside would come. But slowly, people from outside started coming… they took away bricks and tried to build a mosque.”

The VHP leader further added, “Koi apke ghar mein ghuskar masjid banaega, aap sweekar karoge?… What happened in Bhora Kalan can happen tomorrow in Gurgaon, Manesar, Haryana, and the country. They want to convert the whole nation… I want to congratulate the people of Bhora Kalan, who taught them a lesson.”

Issuing a warning to the Muslim community, Surendra Jain said, “I want to tell those maulvis, pack up your belongings or else the people of Manesar will not leave you… Ye Hindu rashtra tha, hai aur rahega.”

