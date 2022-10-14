Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maulana arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old in Delhi's Madrasa

The detained Maulana was accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the 11-year-old was a student at the Madrasa in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Maulana arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old in Delhi's Madrasa
Photo: Neeraj Gaur

In Karawal Nagar, Delhi Police detained Maulana Mohammad Javed for sexually harassing 11-year-old boy. The detained Maulana was accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the 11-year-old was a student at the Madrasa in Delhi's Karawal Nagar neighbourhood.

The boy informed his family about the incident. Following this family's report, the Karawal Nagar police station apprehended the suspect by filing a case under IPC 377 and the POCSO Act based on the child's statement. Maulana Javed is accused of repeatedly threatening the boy that if he informed anyone, he would kill him.

For the past four years, the alleged Maulana has been teaching kids in the madrassa. A native of Muzaffar Nagar, Aroli Maulana Mohammad Javed is a 24-year-old married man and the father of a 1-year-old girl.

(Reporter inputs: Neeraj Gaur)

READ | 'We want normal relations, but...': Arindam Bagchi on India's relations with Pakistan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.