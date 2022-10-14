Maulana arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old in Delhi's Madrasa

Photo: Neeraj Gaur

In Karawal Nagar, Delhi Police detained Maulana Mohammad Javed for sexually harassing 11-year-old boy. The detained Maulana was accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the 11-year-old was a student at the Madrasa in Delhi's Karawal Nagar neighbourhood.

The boy informed his family about the incident. Following this family's report, the Karawal Nagar police station apprehended the suspect by filing a case under IPC 377 and the POCSO Act based on the child's statement. Maulana Javed is accused of repeatedly threatening the boy that if he informed anyone, he would kill him.

For the past four years, the alleged Maulana has been teaching kids in the madrassa. A native of Muzaffar Nagar, Aroli Maulana Mohammad Javed is a 24-year-old married man and the father of a 1-year-old girl.

(Reporter inputs: Neeraj Gaur)

READ | 'We want normal relations, but...': Arindam Bagchi on India's relations with Pakistan