Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity against coronavirus

In solidarity with India in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps was lit up in Indian tricolour to give "hope and strength" to all Indians.

A 1,000-metre flag was illuminated on the 4,478-meter pyramidal peak between Switzerland and Italy. This is a part of a nightly series by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter supporting the nations combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Corona crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians," the tourism organisation Zermatt Matterhorn wrote on its Facebook page along with a picture of an illuminated mountain.

"Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture," the Indian embassy in Switzerland tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the embassy's tweet and said, "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."

Switzerland has been sending out messages of solidarity through the series amid the coronavirus gloom. The daily projections on the popular tourist site have been illuminating the mountain since the end of March.

Earlier, the mountain was illuminated with American, Japanese, German, British and Spanish flag. On April 3, a "Stay Home" was displayed vertically on the mountain to give a message of social distancing during the outbreak.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 480 and the number of cases to 14,378 on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Globally, the virus has claimed at least 154,686 lives and has infected 2,258,926 people, according to Johns Hopkins University database. The highest number of death has been recorded in the US with 37,079 people succumbing to the disease. At least 706,779 have been infected with the virus in the US.