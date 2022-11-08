'Matter of pride for all Indians': PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency. India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

Addressing the event virtually, the prime minister congratulated the countrymen on the historic occasion of India’s G20 presidency. “‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is the signature of India’s compassion to the world. The lotus portrays the cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together,” he said.

“India is now about to take the leadership of G20; it’s a matter of great opportunity for India in its 75th year of Independence,” he said, and added that it is a matter of pride for all Indians and will bring greater glory for all the citizens of the country.”

India will assuming the G20 Presidency this year. Sharing my remarks at the launch of G20 website, theme and logo. https://t.co/mqJF4JkgMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

The prime minister also said that all governments after Independence and the people of India contributed in their own way in taking India forward. “We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said the G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

It said the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency would reflect the country's "message and overarching priorities" to the world.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU). The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.