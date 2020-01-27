'Matter entirely internal': India on anti-CAA resolutions in EU Parliament

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

PM Narendra Modi presents unique gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes set to leave CSK, not to take part in playoffs | IPL Playoffs | Cricket

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeworld

world

'Matter entirely internal': India on anti-CAA resolutions in EU Parliament

More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled the resolutions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 09:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the European Union (EU) Parliament is set to debate the resolutions tabled by several groups of members against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), government sources in India said there shouldn't be such actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world.

Several groups of Members of European Parliament (MEP) have tabled six resolutions against the controversial act, saying the enactment of the new law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.

"CAA is a matter that is entirely internal to India. This legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in Parliament," government sources were quoted as saying by ANI. 

"We hope sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further," they said. 

"As fellow democracies, EU Parliament shouldn't take actions that call into question the rights&authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world," sources added. 

The Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the European People''s Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group have tabled six resolutions against the CAA with some even mentioning the Kashmir issue.

More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled the resolutions. The resolutions are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29 and voted the day after.

According to the text of one of the resolutions, the MEPs urge Indian authorities to "engage constructively" with those protesting against the law and consider their demands to repeal the "discriminatory CAA".

"The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering," GUE/NGL resolution says.

"Instead of addressing the concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters," it added.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS or Adani Group: Which is the biggest Indian company? Check its market cap

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

Made for Rs 15 crore, this women-led film earned Rs 900 crore at box-office, the actress has now left films

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE