'Matter entirely internal': India on anti-CAA resolutions in EU Parliament

As the European Union (EU) Parliament is set to debate the resolutions tabled by several groups of members against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), government sources in India said there shouldn't be such actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world.

Several groups of Members of European Parliament (MEP) have tabled six resolutions against the controversial act, saying the enactment of the new law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.

"CAA is a matter that is entirely internal to India. This legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in Parliament," government sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

"We hope sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further," they said.

"As fellow democracies, EU Parliament shouldn't take actions that call into question the rights&authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world," sources added.

The Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the European People''s Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group have tabled six resolutions against the CAA with some even mentioning the Kashmir issue.

More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled the resolutions. The resolutions are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29 and voted the day after.

According to the text of one of the resolutions, the MEPs urge Indian authorities to "engage constructively" with those protesting against the law and consider their demands to repeal the "discriminatory CAA".

"The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering," GUE/NGL resolution says.

"Instead of addressing the concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters," it added.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.